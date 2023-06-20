The historic visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi focuses on enriching "the depth and diversity of" the India-US partnership and "elevating" the trade and investment relationship between the two countries, PM Modi said ahead of leaving for the US. But how will India achieve these aims during Modi's US visit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "first official state visit" to the US is said to be a landmark one. The prime minister has visited the US several times in the past nine years, but this is his first official visit to the country at the "special invitation" of President Joe Biden. PM Modi's latest visit will involve more grandeur, pomp and ceremonies than any other official visit.

There are a host of programmes, bilateral meetings and talks with the CEOs of top-notch companies, scheduled From June 21 to June 24, and they make the visit so important.