US attention on PM Modi very high, seen as world leader with values, vision: Foreign Secy to Minister

Foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra gave a detailed presentation to union ministers on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s United States visit saying “the American attention to the Indian PM was very high” and the “PM’s leadership was the driver of difference as Modi is seen as a senior world leader who leads with values and has a vision for his country as well as the world,” CNN-News18 has learnt.

This was during the five-hour-long Council of Ministers meeting on Monday where the Prime Minister was present. Sources say the foreign secretary’s presentation dwelt on the “multi-layer and bi-partisan engagement” during the PM’s visit to the US and the impact of the visit in terms of deliverables like the jet engine deal and the Micron semiconductor deal. A source said Kwatra also remarked that “there is strategic convergence between India and US at this time”.

Sources say the foreign secretary’s presentation was divided into various aspects like the “form" of the visit, its “extent", the “substance", and the “outcomes".