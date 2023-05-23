From green energy to investment in India — What PM Modi discussed with top CEOs in Australia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with Hancock Prospecting Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart, Fortescue Future Industry Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest, and AustraliaSuper CEO Paul Schroder. Here's what they discussed:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met business leaders of top Australian companies in Sydney on Tuesday, During the meetings, he called for enhancing cooperation with the Indian industry in areas such as technology, skilling, and clean energy. PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Hancock Prospecting Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart, Fortescue Future Industry Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest, and AustraliaSuper CEO Paul Schroder.
Here's a look at what they discussed | In detail
1. During his meeting with Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman and Founder of Fortescue Metals Group and Fortescue Future Industries, PM Modi focused on promoting green partnerships.
"Discussed opportunities for Indian companies to partner with Fortescue in the renewable energy sector, particularly under India's Green Hydrogen Mission," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
"He (PM Modi) spoke about the economic opportunities in India and the reforms undertaken which make the country an attractive investment destination," Bagchi said.
2. In conversation with Paul Schroder, Chief Executive, AustralianSuper in Sydney, PM Modi pitched India among the top investment destinations in the world. He even invited AustralianSuper to partner in India’s growth story and urged him to explore more investment opportunities in the country.
3. While speaking with Georgina Hope Rinehart AO, Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting Group, Roy Hill and S. Kidman & Co, in Sydney, PM Modi pushed for "collaboration in mining and minerals sector".
He invited them for partnering with India in technology, investment and skills in the mining and minerals sector. The leaders "discussed the reforms undertaken to enhance 'Ease of Doing Business' in India".
PM Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour during which he will hold talks with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese and attend a community event to celebrate the country's dynamic, diverse Indian diaspora. He is visiting Australia as a guest of the Australian Government.
