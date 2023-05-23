English
From green energy to investment in India — What PM Modi discussed with top CEOs in Australia

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 11:37:25 AM IST (Published)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral meetings with Hancock Prospecting Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart, Fortescue Future Industry Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest, and AustraliaSuper CEO Paul Schroder. Here's what they discussed:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met business leaders of top Australian companies in Sydney on Tuesday, During the meetings, he called for enhancing cooperation with the Indian industry in areas such as technology, skilling, and clean energy. PM Modi held bilateral meetings with Hancock Prospecting Executive Chairman Gina Rinehart, Fortescue Future Industry Executive Chairman Andrew Forrest, and AustraliaSuper CEO Paul Schroder.

1. During his meeting with Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman and Founder of Fortescue Metals Group and Fortescue Future Industries, PM Modi focused on promoting green partnerships.
"Discussed opportunities for Indian companies to partner with Fortescue in the renewable energy sector, particularly under India's Green Hydrogen Mission," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
"He (PM Modi) spoke about the economic opportunities in India and the reforms undertaken which make the country an attractive investment destination," Bagchi said.
