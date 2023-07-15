PM Narendra Modi leaves for India after 'productive' visit to UAE

"Concluding a productive UAE visit. Our nations are working together on so many issues aimed at making our planet better. I thank HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm hospitality,” Modi said on Twitter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday concluded his day-long "productive" visit to the UAE during which he held bilateral talks with President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan.
The two leaders agreed to start trade settlements in local currencies, link the Fast payment systems of India and the UAE and open IIT-Delhi campus in the Gulf country.
The Prime Minister departed for India after a banquet hosted in his honour by the UAE President.
“A visit defined by transformative outcomes. PM @narendramodi emplanes for New Delhi after wrapping up a successful visit to UAE,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.
