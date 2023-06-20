In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will also "get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life".

Prime Minister Narendra embarked on a three-day US state visit early Tuesday. He took to Twitter to inform that he was "leaving for the USA", where he is scheduled to attend a host of programmes — from leading a yoga session to holding bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he would also "get the opportunity to meet business leaders , interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life".

"We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he added.

In a note shared in his blog, PM Modi said India-US ties are "multifaceted, with deepening engagements across sectors". He said this visit would be an opportunity to enrich the depth and diversity of the nations' partnership.

He said India and the US were "collaborating to further our shared vision of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific". He exuded confidence that his "discussions with President Biden and other senior US leaders will provide an opportunity to consolidate our bilateral cooperation as well as in plurilateral forums such as G20, Quad and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity)".

"I am confident that my visit to the US will reinforce our ties based on shared values of democracy, diversity and freedom. Together we stand stronger in meeting the shared global challenges," PM Modi said.

PM Modi will be in the US from June 21-23 and visit New York City and Washington, D.C. Subsequently, he will travel to Egypt for the first time for a two-day visit from June 24-25.