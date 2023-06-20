CNBC TV18
PM Modi embarks on 3 day visit to US to 'deepen India US ties in key sectors'

PM Modi embarks on 3-day visit to US to 'deepen India-US ties in key sectors'

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 20, 2023 9:05:58 AM IST (Updated)

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will also "get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life".

Prime Minister Narendra embarked on a three-day US state visit early Tuesday. He took to Twitter to inform that he was "leaving for the USA", where he is scheduled to attend a host of programmes — from leading a yoga session to holding bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he would also "get the opportunity to meet business leaders, interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life".
"We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he added.
X