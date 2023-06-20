By CNBCTV18.com

Prime Minister Narendra embarked on a three-day US state visit early Tuesday. He took to Twitter to inform that he was "leaving for the USA", where he is scheduled to attend a host of programmes — from leading a yoga session to holding bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he would also "get the opportunity to meet business leaders , interact with the Indian community and meet thought leaders from different walks of life". "We seek to deepen India-USA ties in key sectors like trade, commerce, innovation, technology and other such areas," he added.