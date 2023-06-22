India-US deal on Stryker armoured vehicles and M777 towed howitzers soon? What are they

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US is likely to see a range of defence deals to boost India's defence sector. As speculation over the deal involving Stryker armoured vehicles and upgradation of M777 towed howitzers are rife, here's a look at what are they.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key visit to the US continues, several reports say the US and India are looking at a deal involving Stryker armoured vehicles and upgradation of M777 towed howitzers. A Hindustan Times report cited an official based in New Delhi and Washington as saying that "the final decision on both Stryker and upgradation of M777 lightweight howitzer depends on the conditions offered by the US".

All these deals, if and when finalised, will give a boost to India's defence sector — taking a step ahead in achieving the "Make-in-India" goal of the country.

As speculation over the deal remains rife, here's a look at what Stryker armoured vehicles and M777 towed howitzer are.

Stryker armoured vehicles

In January, First Post reported that the US government may allow the Transfer of Technology (ToT) for the Stryker armoured personnel carrier (APC) to India. Stryker is an eight-wheeled armoured fighting vehicle jointly produced by Canada and the US.

The Stryker Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) can carry up to nine soldiers and is armed with a machine gun or a 30 mm cannon. It can be developed into a number of different configurations, First Post reported earlier.

(A 5-kilowatt laser sits on a Stryker armored vehicle. (Credit: US Department of Defence)

According to reports, the Stryker comprises two variants — the Infantry Carrier Vehicle (ICV) and the Mobile Gun System (MGS). It weighs around 16.5 tonnes, while the MGS version of the APC — which is armed with a 105 mm M1128 gun and weighs around 19 tonnes.

The Stryker APC can be used in a direct combat role and also be adapted to serve as a command vehicle or as a platform for several weapon systems such as the 120 mm mortar, the report said.

According to a report by the United States Government Accountability Office, Stryker provides transport for troops, weapons, and command and control. It "was required by the Army to weigh no more than 38,000 pounds and be transportable in theatre by C-130 cargo aircraft arriving ready for immediate combat operations". The Stryker was used by the US army and the NATO forces to counter the Taliban in Afghanistan.

About M777 howitzers

The US is reportedly offering to upgrade 155 mm M777 howitzers with precision-guided long-range ammunition to counter the artillery challenge on India’s northern borders. As of now, India has 145 M777 howitzers, 120 of which were made by Mahindra Defence Systems in a business arrangement with BAE systems, the Hindustan Times reported. It added that the M777 can be transported by helicopters to mountain tops in case of any emergency in Jammu and Kashmir or Arunachal Pradesh.

M777 "has a much higher level of digital connectivity allowing more rapid, safe and accurate application of effects across the battlespace", said the Australian Army earlier. It provides direct support to combat troops through offensive and defensive fires with conventional and precision-guided projectiles. "It can also employ illuminating and smoke projectiles," the Army said on its website.

In 2022, the US supplied the 155 mm M777 towed howitzers to war-stricken Ukraine. An official had claimed that these were "having a big impact on the battlefield".