India-US deal on Stryker armoured vehicles and M777 towed howitzers soon? What are they

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US is likely to see a range of defence deals to boost India's defence sector. As speculation over the deal involving Stryker armoured vehicles and upgradation of M777 towed howitzers are rife, here's a look at what are they.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key visit to the US continues, several reports say the US and India are looking at a deal involving Stryker armoured vehicles and upgradation of M777 towed howitzers. A Hindustan Times report cited an official based in New Delhi and Washington as saying that "the final decision on both Stryker and upgradation of M777 lightweight howitzer depends on the conditions offered by the US".
The deal is apart from the one involving the acquisition of MQ-9B Reaper armed drones from the US and the manufacturing of GE-F414 aircraft engines in India with 80 percent transfer of jet engine technology by value. There could also be the signing of over a deal worth a billion with Micron for a chip plant in India and a pact on quantum computing and artificial intelligence (AI).
All these deals, if and when finalised, will give a boost to India's defence sector — taking a step ahead in achieving the "Make-in-India" goal of the country.