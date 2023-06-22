India-US deal on Stryker armoured vehicles and M777 towed howitzers soon? What are they

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's State visit to the US is likely to see a range of defence deals to boost India's defence sector. As speculation over the deal involving Stryker armoured vehicles and upgradation of M777 towed howitzers are rife, here's a look at what are they.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's key visit to the US continues, several reports say the US and India are looking at a deal involving Stryker armoured vehicles and upgradation of M777 towed howitzers. A Hindustan Times report cited an official based in New Delhi and Washington as saying that "the final decision on both Stryker and upgradation of M777 lightweight howitzer depends on the conditions offered by the US".

All these deals, if and when finalised, will give a boost to India's defence sector — taking a step ahead in achieving the "Make-in-India" goal of the country.