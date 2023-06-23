CNBC TV18
At the US Congress, Indian Prime Minister Modi recites poem that he 'once wrote' | WATCH

While speaking at the joint session of the US Congress on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was reminded of a poem he had wrote. He recited it at the venue and a video of it has been shared below.

While speaking at the joint session of the US Congress on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and the US' "trusted partnership is like a sun in this new dawn that spread light all around". He was then "reminded" of a poem he "had once written". PM Modi then took the opportunity to share it with the members of the US Congress.

He started with a poem written by American poet Amanda Gorman, saying, "We stand at a new dawn in our (India-US) relationship, that we will not only shape the destiny of the two nation, but also that of the world."
X