At the US Congress, Indian Prime Minister Modi recites poem that he 'once wrote' | WATCH

While speaking at the joint session of the US Congress on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India and the US' "trusted partnership is like a sun in this new dawn that spread light all around". He was then "reminded" of a poem he "had once written". PM Modi then took the opportunity to share it with the members of the US Congress.

He started with a poem written by American poet Amanda Gorman, saying, "We stand at a new dawn in our (India-US) relationship, that we will not only shape the destiny of the two nation, but also that of the world."