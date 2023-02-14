Air India-Airbus deal launched to acquire 250 aircraft, PM Modi calls it 'landmark' agreement

Air India-Airbus deal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a "landmark event" and said it not only reflects upon the deepening ties of India and France, but also shows the success of India's aviation sector.

The "historic" Air India-Airbus partnership was announced on Tuesday to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus. Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran said his company has "signed letter of intent to acquire 250 Airbus aircraft". As part of the deal, Air India will buy 250 Airbus planes, including 40 A350 wide-body and 210 A320neo narrow-body planes, Chandrasekaran said.

"We also have significant options to increase the fleet order once we grow...we are working for bigger partnerships. One of the ambitions for this country is to bring in commercial aircraft manufacturing in the future," the Tata Sons chairman announced.

The virtual event was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron. PM Modi called it a "landmark" agreement and said it not only reflects upon the deepening ties of India and France, but also shows the success of India's aviation sector.

Emphasising that the number of airports in India increased from 74 to 147, PM Modi said India is "becoming the third largest market in the aviation sector". He added that in the next 15 years, India would need more than 2,000 aircraft.

"Many new opportunities are opening up in aerospace manufacturing under India's 'Make in India-Make for the World' vision," the prime minister added.

He, therefore, urged investors the opportunities India offers in the aviation industry. "India can become the hub of MROs (Maintenance, Repair and Operations). Today, all global aviation companies are present in India, so I request everyone to avail the opportunity," he said.

Meanwhile, Macron said Airbus contributing to the outstanding development of India. "There's a deep commitment in France, provided the state-of-the-art and most efficient technology available to India, and to be part of the made-in-India strategy," he said while addressing during the virtual meet.

India and France enjoy deep friendly ties, with the leaders of the two countries also sharing a warm personal equation.