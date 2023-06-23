It is worth noting that this will be PM Modi’s first trip to Egypt since he came came to power in 2014. Modi’s two-day visit (June 24-25) is the first bilateral visit by an Indian leader since 1997.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Egypt in the second leg of his two-nation tour from June 24 to 25. PM Modi is visiting the North African country at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. The Egyptian president had invited PM Modi for a state visit when he was here for India's Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in January.

It is worth noting that this will be PM Modi’s first trip to Egypt since coming to power in 2014. In fact, his two-day visit is the first bilateral visit by an Indian leader since 1997.