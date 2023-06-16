PM Modi to visit US and Egypt next week — from yoga session to protests near White House | Details here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters for the first time on June 21. Check other details here:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit the United States and Egypt on June 20. He will pay an official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, a government press release said on Friday.

PM Modi's schedule for the week:

> Yoga session: PM Modi's visit will commence in New York, where he will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters for the first time on June 21.

The Yoga session will start at 8 am and continue till 9 am on June 21 at the expansive North Lawn in the UN Headquarters. The yoga session is expected to be attended by top UN officials, ambassadors, envoys, delegates from Member States as well as prominent members of the global and diaspora community. An advisory encourages guests to wear Yoga-friendly attire for the session. Yoga mats will be provided during the session.

> Modi-Biden meet: Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22 and meet Biden for high-level dialogue.

> Dinner: President and First Lady will host a state dinner for the PM the same evening.

> Congress address: PM Modi will also address a joint sitting of the US Congress on June 22 at the invitation of Congressional Leaders, including the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, and Speaker of the Senate Charles Schumer.

> Luncheon: US Vice-President and Secretary of State are expected to host a luncheon for PM Modi on June 23.

> Meeting with professionals: The Prime Minister is scheduled to have several curated interactions with leading CEOs, professionals, and other stakeholders. He will also meet members of the Indian Diaspora.

Protest planned against Modi

US rights groups are reportedly planning protests next week against PM Modi's state visit to Washington over what they say is India's deteriorating human rights situation.