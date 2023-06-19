PM Modi US visit: Preparation underway at UN Headquarters for International Yoga Day celebrations

PM Modi will lead the celebrations for International Day of Yoga at UN headquarters on June 21. After celebrating International Yoga Day, PM Modi will travel to Washington DC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his official state visit to the United States by leading the ninth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21. The 9th International Day of Yoga will be observed in a grand fashion at the United Nations headquarters in New York City between 8 AM and 9 AM.

According to a report by news agency ANI, preparations are underway at the North Lawn of the UN headquarters for the grand event.

Eminent personalities from over 180 countries, including diplomats, academicians and entrepreneurs are expected to attend the International Day of Yoga celebrations.

It is worth noting that PM Modi played a key role in getting the UN recognition for International Yoga Day.

In his 2014 UN address, PM Modi suggested June 21 for celebrating International Day of Yoga every year. While addressing the UN General Assembly, PM Modi touted this ancient Indian practice as an invaluable gift to mankind.

After celebrating International Yoga Day, PM Modi will travel to Washington DC , where he will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House on June 22.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will then honour PM Modi by hosting a State Dinner on the same evening.

According to reports, the State Dinner would be a glittery affair and will be attended by the who’s who of the Indian-American community.

On June 23, PM Modi will be jointly hosted at a luncheon by Secretary of State Antony Bilnken and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

PM Modi is visiting the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden from June 20-24. This visit is expected to further bolster the bilateral relations between the two nations.