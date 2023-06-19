PM Modi US visit: Preparation underway at UN Headquarters for International Yoga Day celebrations

PM Modi will lead the celebrations for International Day of Yoga at UN headquarters on June 21. After celebrating International Yoga Day, PM Modi will travel to Washington DC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his official state visit to the United States by leading the ninth International Day of Yoga celebrations on June 21. The 9th International Day of Yoga will be observed in a grand fashion at the United Nations headquarters in New York City between 8 AM and 9 AM.

According to a report by news agency ANI, preparations are underway at the North Lawn of the UN headquarters for the grand event.

Eminent personalities from over 180 countries, including diplomats, academicians and entrepreneurs are expected to attend the International Day of Yoga celebrations.