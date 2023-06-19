PM Modi US Visit LIVE: 'India Unity Day' rally held across US ahead of Modi's visit

PM Modi US visit LIVE update | No other economy like India, says ex-USIBC president
"Are there any other economies that are growing at 7 per cent GDP? That's India! It's important that we continue to advance this partnership," Ron Somers, ex-president of India-US Business Council, said ahead of PM Modi's visit to the US.
PM Modi in US LIVE update | Preparations underway for International Yoga Day event
During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City for the first time on June 21. Preparations for the event are underway at the North Lawn.
PM Modi in US LIVE | Ahead of Modi's visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes a trip to China
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday opened a second and final day of critical meetings with senior Chinese officials as the two sides expressed willingness to talk but showed little inclination to bend on hardened positions that have sent tensions soaring.
Blinken is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and his two-day trip comes after his initial plans to travel to China were postponed in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. Read more here.
PM Modi in US LIVE update | 'India Unity Day' rally in California — WATCH
Members of the India-United States diaspora held "India Unity Day" rallies across the US to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his state visit to the United States. Demonstrations were seen in the states of New York and California, among others.
Prime Minister Modi in US | What's on the schedule?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22. He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.