CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsPM Modi US Visit LIVE: 'India Unity Day' rally held across US ahead of Modi's visit

PM Modi US Visit LIVE: 'India Unity Day' rally held across US ahead of Modi's visit

PM Modi US Visit LIVE: 'India Unity Day' rally held across US ahead of Modi's visit
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com  Jun 19, 2023 9:55 AM IST (Updated)
Summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the United States from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. There, Modi will attend a state dinner on June 22 and give an address to the Joint Session of the Congress. Days ahead of his visit, several members of the Indian-American diaspora gathered on the streets to welcome the prime minister. Catch LIVE updates on Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US with CNBC-TV18 here:

Live Updates

PM Modi US visit LIVE update | No other economy like India, says ex-USIBC president

 "Are there any other economies that are growing at 7 per cent GDP? That's India! It's important that we continue to advance this partnership," Ron Somers, ex-president of India-US Business Council, said ahead of PM Modi's visit to the US.

Jun 19, 2023 10:18 AM

PM Modi in US LIVE update | Preparations underway for International Yoga Day event

During his visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of the International Day of Yoga at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City for the first time on June 21. Preparations for the event are underway at the North Lawn.

Jun 19, 2023 10:02 AM

PM Modi in US LIVE | Ahead of Modi's visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken takes a trip to China

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday opened a second and final day of critical meetings with senior Chinese officials as the two sides expressed willingness to talk but showed little inclination to bend on hardened positions that have sent tensions soaring.

Blinken is the highest-level American official to visit China since President Joe Biden took office and his two-day trip comes after his initial plans to travel to China were postponed in February after the shootdown of a Chinese surveillance balloon over the U.S. Read more here.

Jun 19, 2023 9:55 AM

PM Modi in US LIVE update | 'India Unity Day' rally in California — WATCH

Jun 19, 2023 9:41 AM

PM Modi in US LIVE | 'India Unity Day' rally held across US ahead of Modis' trip

Members of the India-United States diaspora held "India Unity Day" rallies across the US to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his state visit to the United States. Demonstrations were seen in the states of New York and California, among others.

Jun 19, 2023 9:41 AM

Prime Minister Modi in US | What's on the schedule?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. They will host Modi at a state dinner on June 22. The visit also includes an address to the Joint Session of the Congress on June 22. He will address an invitation-only gathering of diaspora leaders from across the country at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington on June 23.

Jun 19, 2023 9:29 AM
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X