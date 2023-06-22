Last 36 hours of PM Modi in the US: Here's what's on his schedule

In his last 36 hours in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress, attend a state dinner at the White House and hold bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning wrapped up Day 2 of his maiden state visit to the United States. Here's a look at what's to come during the last 36 hours of his US leg, before he flies off to Egypt.

Dates and times of events are listed in Indian Standard Time (IST), although Modi will attend them in the United States on local time:

## Thursday, June 22, 2023

7:30 pm: Ceremonial welcome at the White House

8:30 pm - 9:30 pm: Bilateral meetings at the White House

## Friday, June 23, 2023

12:15 am - 2:40 am: Address to a joint sitting of the US Congress at the US Capitol

4 am: State dinner with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House

8 pm - 9 pm: India US Hi-tech handshake event at the White House

10 pm - 11:30 pm: State luncheon with US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department

## Saturday, June 24, 2023

12:30 am - 2 am: Business meeting with CEOs

2:15 am - 3:15 am: US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Event at the Kennedy Centre

4 am - 5 am: Address to the Indian diaspora at the Reagan Centre

5:40 am: Depart for Cairo, Egypt