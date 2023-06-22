Last 36 hours of PM Modi in the US: Here's what's on his schedule

In his last 36 hours in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress, attend a state dinner at the White House and hold bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning wrapped up Day 2 of his maiden state visit to the United States. Here's a look at what's to come during the last 36 hours of his US leg, before he flies off to Egypt.
For LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to the US, follow CNBC-TV18.com here. For our full coverage, click here.
Dates and times of events are listed in Indian Standard Time (IST), although Modi will attend them in the United States on local time:
## Thursday, June 22, 2023
7:30 pm: Ceremonial welcome at the White House
8:30 pm - 9:30 pm: Bilateral meetings at the White House
## Friday, June 23, 2023
12:15 am - 2:40 am: Address to a joint sitting of the US Congress at the US Capitol
4 am: State dinner with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at the White House
8 pm - 9 pm: India US Hi-tech handshake event at the White House
10 pm - 11:30 pm: State luncheon with US Vice President Kamala Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department
## Saturday, June 24, 2023
12:30 am - 2 am: Business meeting with CEOs
2:15 am - 3:15 am: US-India Strategic Partnership Forum Event at the Kennedy Centre
4 am - 5 am: Address to the Indian diaspora at the Reagan Centre
5:40 am: Depart for Cairo, Egypt
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read