Last 36 hours of PM Modi in the US: Here's what's on his schedule

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 12:08:51 PM IST (Published)

In his last 36 hours in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress, attend a state dinner at the White House and hold bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning wrapped up Day 2 of his maiden state visit to the United States. Here's a look at what's to come during the last 36 hours of his US leg, before he flies off to Egypt.

For LIVE updates on PM Modi's visit to the US, follow CNBC-TV18.com here. For our full coverage, click here.
