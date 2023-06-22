Last 36 hours of PM Modi in the US: Here's what's on his schedule

By CNBCTV18.com

In his last 36 hours in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint sitting of the US Congress, attend a state dinner at the White House and hold bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning wrapped up Day 2 of his maiden state visit to the United States. Here's a look at what's to come during the last 36 hours of his US leg, before he flies off to Egypt.

