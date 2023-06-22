What's on the menu for PM Modi during US State Dinner? From salad of marinated millet to tangy avocado sauce

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more than 400 guests wiill attend the State dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. Check here what's the menu for the dinner here.

Marinated millet, corn kernel salad and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for 400 guests invited to the State dinner being hosted by US President Joe Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House' on Thursday. Observing the Prime Minister’s choice of food, Chef Nina Curtis, who specialises in plant-based cuisine, has been selected by White House to prepare the dinner menu. All the dishes in the menu are plant-based.

Though guests will have the option to add fish to their meal, Jill Biden said in the media preview for the State Dinner that guests will be served with a salad of marinated millet, corn, compressed watermelon, mushrooms, and strawberry shortcake infused with rose and cardamom. The fish-containing meal will be available for guests who prefer to have fish, according to a Reuters report.

A menu is pictured as U.S. first lady Jill Biden hosts a media preview in advance of Thursday's State Dinner

Special dishes included in the menu of the US State Dinner

First Course: Guests of the dinner will be served with marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad along with compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce.

A dish is pictured as U.S. first lady Jill Biden hosts a media preview in advance of Thursday's State Dinner

Main Course: For the main course, stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron will be infused with risotto. It will be complemented by sumac-roasted sea bass with a delectable lemon-dill yoghurt sauce.



White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford presents a dish from the menu

In accompaniments, crisped millet cakes and summer squashes add a delightful touch to the culinary experience. Upon request, guests would be served sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce and summer squashes, according to the menu.

For dessert is rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake. Wines on the list are Stone Tower Chardonnay "Kristi" 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.

(Image: Reuters)

The state dinner will also have performances by Grammy Award Winner Joshua Bell and Penn Masala, a South Asian acapella group from the University of Pennsylvania.

On the other hand, décor for the diner will feature elements from American and South American cultures, including imagery of the peacock, the bald eagle, and the Indian and US national birds, respectively.

White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford and Guest Chef Nina Curtis present dishes from the menu during a media preview in advance of Thursday's State Dinner.

California-based chef Curtis was quoted by PTI as saying: "It is truly a pleasure to be able to work with the First Lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life... we have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine and also then seasoned with Indian elements and flavours," she said.

"We are also very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the International Year of the Millets. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu and the Indian cuisine elements throughout the menu," the chef said.

(With inputs from agencies)