What's on the menu for PM Modi during US State Dinner? From salad of marinated millet to tangy avocado sauce

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and more than 400 guests wiill attend the State dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House. Check here what's the menu for the dinner here.
Marinated millet, corn kernel salad and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for 400 guests invited to the State dinner being hosted by US President Joe Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House' on Thursday. Observing the Prime Minister’s choice of food, Chef Nina Curtis, who specialises in plant-based cuisine, has been selected by White House to prepare the dinner menu. All the dishes in the menu are plant-based.
Though guests will have the option to add fish to their meal, Jill Biden said in the media preview for the State Dinner that guests will be served with a salad of marinated millet, corn, compressed watermelon, mushrooms, and strawberry shortcake infused with rose and cardamom. The fish-containing meal will be available for guests who prefer to have fish, according to a Reuters report.
Special dishes included in the menu of the US State Dinner
First Course: Guests of the dinner will be served with marinated millet and grilled corn kernel salad along with compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce.
Main Course: For the main course, stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron will be infused with risotto. It will be complemented by sumac-roasted sea bass with a delectable lemon-dill yoghurt sauce.
White House Executive Chef Cristeta Comerford presents a dish from the menu (Image: Reuters)
In accompaniments, crisped millet cakes and summer squashes add a delightful touch to the culinary experience. Upon request, guests would be served sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce and summer squashes, according to the menu.
For dessert is rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake. Wines on the list are Stone Tower Chardonnay "Kristi" 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.
On the other hand, décor for the diner will feature elements from American and South American cultures, including imagery of the peacock, the bald eagle, and the Indian and US national birds, respectively.
