What's on the menu for PM Modi during US State Dinner? From salad of marinated millet to tangy avocado sauce

Marinated millet, corn kernel salad and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for 400 guests invited to the State dinner being hosted by US President Joe Biden for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House' on Thursday. Observing the Prime Minister’s choice of food, Chef Nina Curtis, who specialises in plant-based cuisine, has been selected by White House to prepare the dinner menu. All the dishes in the menu are plant-based.

Though guests will have the option to add fish to their meal, Jill Biden said in the media preview for the State Dinner that guests will be served with a salad of marinated millet, corn, compressed watermelon, mushrooms, and strawberry shortcake infused with rose and cardamom. The fish-containing meal will be available for guests who prefer to have fish, according to a Reuters report.