PM Modi US visit | Date and time of events as they'll happen

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his historic visit to the US on Tuesday, here's a look at the tentative date and time of events to be attended by him.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who embarked on his first official state visit to the US, has a host of events and meetings to attend after he lands there late Tuesday. From leading a yoga session on the occasion of International Yoga Day to holding bilateral meetings with President Joe Biden to meeting CEOs of top-notch companies — the prime minister will be spending a power-packed three days in the US.
:
June 20 (Tuesday)
7 am IST: PM Modi leaves for the US
10:25 pm IST: PM will land in New York City
June 21 (Wednesday)
1:30 am-6 am IST: PM Modi will meet with CEOs and thought leaders. Check here all the key leaders to be part of the meet
5:25 pm - 6:30 pm IST: PM Modi will celebrate International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters. The program will be live telecast on Doordarshan.
8 pm IST: PM will depart for Washington, DC. To attend the event on skilling and capacity building on landing in Washington DC
PM to have a meeting with select US CEOs in the afternoon in Washington DC
June 22 (Thursday)
4 am IST: PM to have a private meeting with President Biden around
7:30 pm-10:30 pm IST: PM to be at the White House for a ceremonial welcome, bilateral meets and delegation talks
12 am IST: PM to be at the US Congress and will address the Congress
June 23 (Friday)
4 am IST: PM to attend State Dinner at White House
10 pm IST: Luncheon at State Department for PM by Kamala Harris and Blinken
1:30 am IST, Saturday: Meetings with US CEOs, and professionals at Kennedy Centre
4 am IST, Saturday: Address to Indian diaspora and meetings with community leaders at the Reagan Centre
