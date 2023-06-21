PM Modi US trip: Here’s how state visit is different from an official visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit marks his sixth trip to the country since coming to power in May 2014, but this is his first state visit. A state visit is a formal visit by a head of state of a country to another country at the invitation of the leader of the host nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for the United States on his first state visit to the country. PM Modi has been invited by the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He will be hosted by the US President at a historic state dinner at the White House in Washington DC on June 22.

PM Modi’s US visit marks his sixth trip to the country since coming to power in May 2014, but this is his first state visit.

The trip will conclude on June 24, following which PM Modi will leave for Egypt.

What is a state visit?

A state visit is a formal visit by a head of state of a country to another country at the invitation of the leader of the host nation. It is an indication of the highest expression of friendly bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The destination country acts as the official host throughout the duration of the trip when the head of state of a country embarks on the state visit.

State visits often include a reception by the host and other special ceremonies. These visits are mostly limited to the "closest friends and allies,” hence, represent the strongest of peaceful interactions between two friendly nations.

What is the difference between a state visit and an official visit?

A state visit usually happens when a head of state extends an invitation to a leader of another country to come to his official residence as US president Joe Biden had sent an invitation to his Indian counterpart PM Modi for a state visit to the White House, which is his official residence.

These visits are typically a few days long as they may include a number of elaborate ceremonies and meetings.

On the other hand, an official visit, or an official working visit or working visit, may include an official dinner, which may not be as grand as the state dinner.

Official visits are marked as less formal visits that come with their own set of protocols.

Previously, PM Modi has made several trips to the United States, although this is his first visit to the nation.