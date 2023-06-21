PM Modi US trip: Here’s how state visit is different from an official visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s US visit marks his sixth trip to the country since coming to power in May 2014, but this is his first state visit. A state visit is a formal visit by a head of state of a country to another country at the invitation of the leader of the host nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday left for the United States on his first state visit to the country. PM Modi has been invited by the US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. He will be hosted by the US President at a historic state dinner at the White House in Washington DC on June 22.

The trip will conclude on June 24, following which PM Modi will leave for Egypt.