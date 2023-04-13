PM Modi urges UK's Sunak for strong stance against anti-India elements during phone call

The conversation between the two leaders covered a range of bilateral issues, including the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK following recent attacks by pro-Khalistan protestors.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, to take a strong stance against anti-India elements during a phone call on Thursday.

The conversation between the two leaders covered a range of bilateral issues, including the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK following recent attacks by pro-Khalistan protestors.

Modi raised concerns over the safety of Indian missions in the UK, citing the recent vandalism of the Indian mission in London and attacks on the national flag.

He called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. In response, Sunak assured Modi of the security of the Indian Mission and its personnel and conveyed that the UK considers the attack on the Indian High Commission totally unacceptable.

Modi also discussed the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK and requested progress on their return to India so that they can face the Indian judicial system.

They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors, as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They also agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.

Sunak reiterated the UK's full support for India's ongoing G20 presidency and appreciated the progress made under India's Presidency of the G20. Modi invited Sunak for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023, which was accepted with enthusiasm.

The two leaders conveyed their greetings to each other and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi and agreed to remain in contact.