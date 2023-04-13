PM Modi urges UK's Sunak for strong stance against anti-India elements during phone call

2 Min(s) Read
The conversation between the two leaders covered a range of bilateral issues, including the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK following recent attacks by pro-Khalistan protestors.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged his UK counterpart, Rishi Sunak, to take a strong stance against anti-India elements during a phone call on Thursday.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
New Digital India Act — here're the concerns whether it can protect transparency, safety and freedom or not
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
The conversation between the two leaders covered a range of bilateral issues, including the security of Indian diplomatic establishments in the UK following recent attacks by pro-Khalistan protestors.
Modi raised concerns over the safety of Indian missions in the UK, citing the recent vandalism of the Indian mission in London and attacks on the national flag.
Also read: India-France trade ties set to flourish: Piyush Goyal sees potential for defining partnership
He called for strong action against anti-India elements by the UK Government. In response, Sunak assured Modi of the security of the Indian Mission and its personnel and conveyed that the UK considers the attack on the Indian High Commission totally unacceptable.
Modi also discussed the issue of economic offenders who have sought refuge in the UK and requested progress on their return to India so that they can face the Indian judicial system.
They expressed satisfaction at the recent high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors, as part of the India-UK Roadmap 2030. They also agreed on the need for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement between the two countries.
Sunak reiterated the UK's full support for India's ongoing G20 presidency and appreciated the progress made under India's Presidency of the G20. Modi invited Sunak for the G20 Summit to be held in September 2023, which was accepted with enthusiasm.
The two leaders conveyed their greetings to each other and the Indian community in the UK on the eve of Baisakhi and agreed to remain in contact.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!