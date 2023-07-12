PM Modi to visit UAE on July 15 on return journey from France, check itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a stopover at Abu Dhabi to meet the UAE President on July 15.

PM Modi's UAE trip will mark his second visit to a Muslim nation in a month as he visited Egypt on June 24-25.

According to an official statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry, PM Modi will hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday. PM Modi's upcoming visit to the UAE will be his fifth since assuming office in May 2014.

He previously visited the country in August 2015, February 2018, August 2019, and June 2022.

What to expect from PM Modi's Abu Dhabi visit?

Notably, PM Modi's upcoming visit to Abu Dhabi will further strengthen the bilateral relations between the UAE and India, opening a new window of cooperation in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence, and culture. This visit will also play a crucial role in allowing both the leaders to further discuss cooperation on international issues, the UAE’s Presidency of COP-28 of the UNFCCC and India’s G-20 Presidency, in which the UAE is a special invitee, the official release added.

New Delhi and Abu Dhabi share dynamic and mutually beneficial ties that are significant for both countries. One of the key aspects behind the strong ties between both nations is the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), signed between the two nations. CEPA plays a crucial role in boosting trade and investment.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, bilateral trade between the two countries surged to $84.5 billion in the financial year 2023.

Further, Abu Dhabi also serves as an important defence partner for New Delhi, as both nations have seen a steady growth in defence cooperation with joint military exercises, and functional-level engagements.