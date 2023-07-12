PM Modi to visit UAE on July 15 on return journey from France, check itinerary

2 Min Read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a stopover at Abu Dhabi to meet the UAE President on July 15.
In a bid to bolster bilateral ties with France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Paris and Abu Dhabi from July 13 to July 15. After concluding his two-day official visit to France, PM Modi will make a stopover at Abu Dhabi to meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi.
PM Modi's UAE trip will mark his second visit to a Muslim nation in a month as he visited Egypt on June 24-25.
According to an official statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry, PM Modi will hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday. PM Modi's upcoming visit to the UAE will be his fifth since assuming office in May 2014.