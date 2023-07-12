PM Modi to visit UAE on July 15 on return journey from France, check itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make a stopover at Abu Dhabi to meet the UAE President on July 15.

PM Modi's UAE trip will mark his second visit to a Muslim nation in a month as he visited Egypt on June 24-25.

According to an official statement shared by the External Affairs Ministry, PM Modi will hold talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday. PM Modi's upcoming visit to the UAE will be his fifth since assuming office in May 2014.