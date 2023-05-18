PM Modi to visit Japan for G7 Summit: What is on agenda and other key details

PM Modi, who will embark on a six day visit starting Friday, will also visit Australia and Papua New Guinea after Japan.

Leaders from seven of the world's wealthiest nations are set to meet tomorrow in Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 summit. The meeting scheduled to take place between May 19 and May 22 will serve as a platform to discuss critical global issues including geopolitics, economics, and climate change challenges. The Russia-Ukraine war and escalating tensions between China and the United States could dominate the agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan from May 19-21, and participate in the annual G7 summit, which is being held under the presidency of Japan. PM Modi is visiting at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi, who will embark on a six-day visit starting on Friday, will also visit Australia and Papua New Guinea after Japan.

The G7 is an informal grouping of affluent Western nations. It has no permanent secretariat or legal status. Each year, a different member country assumes the presidency and takes charge of setting priorities, organising the leaders' summit, and coordinating ministerial meetings throughout the year.

Here are 10 important points about the G7 Summit:

Historic Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at the summit will be a historic moment, as he becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Hiroshima since India conducted nuclear tests in Pokhran in 1974. The visit holds immense symbolic value, given Hiroshima's history as the first city in the world to have survived an atomic bomb attack in 1945.

India's Nuclear Stand: India's presence at the G7 Summit gains significance due to its status as one of the few nations that have not signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The country will emphasise its commitment to a peaceful nuclear program, unilateral moratorium on nuclear tests, and a no-first-use policy, The Indian Express reported.

G7's Purpose: The G7 is an informal grouping of wealthy Western nations with a collective GDP of $40 trillion, accounting for nearly half of the global economy. It was established in 1973 as a forum for discussing global economic issues.

Focus on Geopolitics: Amid escalating tensions between China and the United States and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, geopolitical challenges will take centre stage at the summit. The G7 aims to strengthen alliances, engage with the Global South, and protect Western influence, according to a Reuters report.

Expanded Participation: In recent years, the G7 has extended invitations to other nations to ensure a broader representation of global perspectives. This year, leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea, and Vietnam have been invited to participate in select discussions.

India's Agenda: India seeks to garner support from the G7 countries for its priorities during its G20 presidency. Key areas of focus include sustainable development, climate change mitigation, and building resilient global supply chains.

Ukraine Crisis: The conflict in Ukraine will feature prominently at the summit. The G7 leaders are expected to display unity in support of Ukraine, discussing possible military assistance, political backing, and financial aid. The outcomes of these discussions will significantly impact the trajectory of the conflict, the Reuters report added.

China's Role: The G7 Summit will deliberate on strategies to deter China's rising influence, particularly in the areas of technology, economic dependencies, and Beijing's stance toward Taiwan. This summit is expected to shape the G7's approach to China and its role in the international order.

Nuclear Disarmament: The G7 leaders will address concerns regarding nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the host, intends to place nuclear security at the top of the agenda, considering recent geopolitical developments involving Russia, North Korea, and Iran.

Artificial Intelligence Regulations: Though not initially on the agenda, the rapid advancements in generative artificial intelligence (AI) have compelled G7 leaders to address its control and regulation. Discussions will revolve around developing a risk-based approach to AI governance.

In 2024, Italy will succeed Japan in assuming the presidency. Notably, Russia was once part of the group, known as the G8, but was suspended in 2014 after the annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.