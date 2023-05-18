PM Modi to visit Japan for G7 Summit: What is on agenda and other key details

PM Modi, who will embark on a six day visit starting Friday, will also visit Australia and Papua New Guinea after Japan.

Leaders from seven of the world's wealthiest nations are set to meet tomorrow in Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 summit. The meeting scheduled to take place between May 19 and May 22 will serve as a platform to discuss critical global issues including geopolitics, economics, and climate change challenges. The Russia-Ukraine war and escalating tensions between China and the United States could dominate the agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan from May 19-21, and participate in the annual G7 summit, which is being held under the presidency of Japan. PM Modi is visiting at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

PM Modi, who will embark on a six-day visit starting on Friday, will also visit Australia and Papua New Guinea after Japan.