English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeworld NewsPM Modi to visit Japan for G7 Summit: What is on agenda and other key details

PM Modi to visit Japan for G7 Summit: What is on agenda and other key details

PM Modi to visit Japan for G7 Summit: What is on agenda and other key details
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 18, 2023 6:20:09 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi, who will embark on a six day visit starting Friday, will also visit Australia and Papua New Guinea after Japan.

Leaders from seven of the world's wealthiest nations are set to meet tomorrow in Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 summit. The meeting scheduled to take place between May 19 and May 22 will serve as a platform to discuss critical global issues including geopolitics, economics, and climate change challenges. The Russia-Ukraine war and escalating tensions between China and the United States could dominate the agenda.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan from May 19-21, and participate in the annual G7 summit, which is being held under the presidency of Japan. PM Modi is visiting at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
PM Modi, who will embark on a six-day visit starting on Friday, will also visit Australia and Papua New Guinea after Japan.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X