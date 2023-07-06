PM Modi to Visit France on July 13-14: Check itinerary, agenda and what to expect

This visit holds great importance as it will strengthen the India-France Strategic Partnership. India is reportedly close to acquiring the Rafale-M (Marine) fighter jets which can operate from the flight deck of INS Vikrant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit France on July 13-14. PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade (France's National Day) celebrations on July 14. This marks a rare occasion as France does not invite foreign dignitaries every year to the Bastille Day Parade.

Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, visited New Delhi on Thursday to finalise the bilateral agenda and possible outcomes of the two-day visit. Bastille Day is marked by a special military parade at the Champs Elysees in Paris.

This year, India and France are celebrating the 25th anniversary of their Strategic Partnership and to mark the occasion, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the parade alongside their French counterparts.

Last month, France got engulfed in nationwide unrest and violent protests over the death of a teenager in a police shootout. However, French Ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain in an exclusive interview with India Today claimed that the violence is subsiding and it won’t have any impact on PM Modi’s visit.

What to expect from PM Modi’s France visit?

This visit is expected to strengthen the Strategic Partnership between the countries in setting ambitious objectives in areas of strategic collaboration, scientific advancements, cultural exchange, and economic cooperation.

Further, the French envoy to India, Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain termed the visit “maximum impact and maximum outcomes”, for both nations.

During PM Modi’s visi t, defence cooperation could be one of the major points on the agenda. Large defence contracts, cooperation in trade and a new course for bilateral ties could be the possible outcomes of PM Modi’s visit.

Additionally, talks for the naval version of Dassault Aviation’s Rafale fighter jets can also take place during the visit.

Further, the French ambassador said that 'Make in India' will be a priority going beyond just manufacturing to “co-development”.

India and France have also been allies in the fight against terrorism and in the Indo-Pacific region and they have deep political ties to the extent that France does not provide weapons or platforms to India’s adversaries.