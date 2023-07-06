CNBC TV18
PM Modi to Visit France on July 13-14: Check itinerary, agenda and what to expect

This visit holds great importance as it will strengthen the India-France Strategic Partnership. India is reportedly close to acquiring the Rafale-M (Marine) fighter jets which can operate from the flight deck of INS Vikrant.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit France on July 13-14. PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade (France's National Day) celebrations on July 14. This marks a rare occasion as France does not invite foreign dignitaries every year to the Bastille Day Parade.

PM Modi’s visit holds great importance as it will strengthen the India-France Strategic Partnership.
Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, Emmanuel Bonne, diplomatic advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron, visited New Delhi on Thursday to finalise the bilateral agenda and possible outcomes of the two-day visit. Bastille Day is marked by a special military parade at the Champs Elysees in Paris.
