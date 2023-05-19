A number of Asian and African nations have been grappling with financial or debt issues as their economies have been seriously affected by climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, and financial assistance from the developed world has been strained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to stress on the concerns of Global South nations at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Hiroshima, while also fostering synergy within the broader Group of 20 (G-20) that India is hosting this year.

In an exclusive interview with Nikkei Asia, Modi expressed his eagerness to discuss global changes and challenges in various areas, including energy, digital technology, and supply chains.

A number of Asian and African nations have been grappling with financial or debt issues as their economies have been seriously affected by climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, and financial assistance from the developed world has been strained.

Modi emphasised India's role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges and highlighted how India's experiences would strongly resonate at the upcoming summit.

India’s stance on Russia

While India shares common interests with the G-7 nations, potential points of contention may arise in Hiroshima. The G-7 countries have been critical of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and are looking to tighten sanctions on Moscow. Despite this, India, a longstanding military partner of Russia, has not explicitly condemned the invasion.

Modi, however, affirmed India's commitment to peace and clarified that the country stands firmly on the side of peace. He stated that India maintains communication with both Russia and Ukraine, emphasising that cooperation and collaboration should define the current era.

Part of inter-nation groupings

India's position on geopolitical matters often defies easy categorisation. As a member of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or Quad, along with the US, Japan, and Australia, India is focused on fostering a free, open, prosperous, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Simultaneously, India is also a member of the China and Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which plays a significant role in India's engagement with the Central Asian region. Modi stressed that participating in these two groups is not contradictory or mutually exclusive for India.

As a member of the Global South, India aims to serve as a bridge between diverse voices and contribute to a constructive and positive agenda in any plurilateral setting. The country has taken over the G-20 presidency and hosted the Voice of Global South summit, highlighting the desire for balanced representation and reform of international bodies.

Focus on China, Pakistan

Modi also addressed India's relationships with China and Pakistan. Regarding the border standoff with China, he emphasized India's commitment to protecting its sovereignty and dignity while advocating for peace and tranquility in the border areas as essential for normal bilateral ties. Modi stated that the future development of India-China relations should be based on mutual respect, sensitivity, and interests, highlighting the potential benefits for the wider region and the world.

In the case of Pakistan, India's archrival, Modi expressed the desire for normal and neighborly relations but placed the onus on Pakistan to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities.

While engaging in international diplomacy, Modi remains focused on next year's general elections in India. He and his Bharatiya Janata Party will seek a third consecutive term in power. The Prime Minister highlighted India's economic progress, rising from the tenth largest economy in 2014 to the fifth largest globally. He emphasized the government's aim to transform India into a developed nation within the next 25 years, coinciding with the celebration of 100 years of independence.

Modi's statements reflect India's multifaceted approach to global affairs, prioritizing its national interests while engaging with various international groupings and advocating for reforms that address the concerns of the Global South.