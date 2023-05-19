English
Modi to highlight concerns of global south at G7 summit — key takeaways from latest interview

By CNBCTV18.com May 19, 2023

A number of Asian and African nations have been grappling with financial or debt issues as their economies have been seriously affected by climate change and the Covid-19 pandemic, and financial assistance from the developed world has been strained.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is looking to stress on the concerns of Global South nations at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Hiroshima, while also fostering synergy within the broader Group of 20 (G-20) that India is hosting this year.

In an exclusive interview with Nikkei Asia, Modi expressed his eagerness to discuss global changes and challenges in various areas, including energy, digital technology, and supply chains.
