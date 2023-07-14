PM Modi to attend Bastille Day Parade on July 14: Check day 2 itinerary of France visit

PM Modi will be present at the Bastille Day Parade celebrations at around 1.30 PM IST. He will also meet the Indian contingent along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to France. He will be the Guest of Honour at the traditional Bastille Day parade today, July 14, and he is set to discuss major new defence deals. On Thursday, PM Modi arrived at Orly airport in Paris around 4 PM IST and was received by his French counterpart Elisabeth Borne

On day 1 of his visit, PM Modi held talks with Elisabeth Born, the President of the French Senate Gérard Larcher, and attended a private dinner with the French President Emmanuel Macron.

On Friday, PM Modi will join French President Emmanuel Macron for the French National Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour at the Bastille Day Parade.

An Indian tri-service contingent will take part in the Bastille Day Parade. Also, an Indian Air Force contingent featuring the Rafale jets will perform a fly-past at the parade.

Here’s PM Modi’s complete itinerary for Friday, July 14:

He will also meet the Indian contingent along with French President Emmanuel Macron and attend a series of interactions with thought leaders and businesspeople later in the day.

The Indian Prime Minister will then hold various meetings with thought leaders and businesspersons at around 6.15 PM IST.

At 8.30 PM IST PM Modi will attend the ceremonial reception at Élysée Palace.

The event will be followed by delegation-level talks between PM Modi and Macron, and a press statement, PTI reported.

Then PM Modi will take part in the India-France CEO Forum at around 10.30 PM IST.

This will be followed by a visit to the Louvre Museum at 12 AM IST (Saturday). PM Modi will also attend a banquet dinner and attend a fireworks display event at Eiffel Tower along with President Macron.