PM Modi takes a dig at a divided US Congress, says he can help them reach bipartisan consensus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the "beauty of democracy" during his address to the US Congress, joking about the divided state of the Congress and offering to help foster bipartisan consensus. He emphasised the need for unity while acknowledging ideological and political differences within democracies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had some fun at the expense of a deeply divided US Congress — possibly the most fractured it has been since the Civil War, according to experts. Modi, while kicking off his address to a joint sitting of the US Congress, lauded the "beauty of democracy".

Modi arrived in the chamber at US Capitol to a standing ovation and chants of "Modi, Modi", ostensibly from the India-American members of Congress.

After greeting Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Vice President Kamala Harris, who were seated in their customary seats on a raised dais behind the speaker's podium, Modi said, "The beauty of democracy is the constant connect with people and to be able to feel their pulse," Modi said.

Modi said he "delighted to see you come together to celebrate the bond between two great democracies India and the United States".

He was just getting warmed up.

Referring to the political divide in the Congress, which is split along party lines (with the occasional fissure in the same party), Modi said, to general mirth, "Mr Speaker, I can admit you have a tough job."

He then delivered his punchline.

“I am always happy to help out whenever the US Congress needs a strong bipartisan consensus.”

The jibe was received well, with the chamber echoing with good-natured laughter from members of the US Congress.

Modi ended this segment of his speech on a sombre note, reminding everyone of the great burden and responsibility of living in a democracy. He said there are bound to be differences between ideologies, politics, and parties, but one must always present a united front to the world.

"There must be a contest of ideas at home, but we must also come together as one when we speak for our nation," Modi said.