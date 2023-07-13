PM Modi says he spoke to Putin again, reiterated India's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

In an exclusive interview with Les Echos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, urging both sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Additionally, he discussed India's bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council and the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin again recently and reiterated India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, urging both sides to "resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy."

In an interview with Les Echos, the first French financial newspaper ahead of his France trip, PM Modi spoke about India-France relations, India's growing status and the Global South.

When asked about his September 2022 exchange with Putin, Modi revealed that he had recently spoken to Putin again. In September 2022, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, Modi told Putin , "I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this."

In his Les Echos interview, Modi said that India's stand has been "clear, transparent and consistent," and reiterated that it is not an era of war. He told the interviewers that he urged both sides, Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to "resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy."

"I told them that India is ready to support all genuine efforts that can help bring this conflict to an end," Modi told Les Echos. "The conflict must end."

During the interview, Modi also touched on India's role as a bridge between the global south and the Western world. While rejecting the role of "natural leader of the global south," Modi pointed at India's G20 presidency through which it aims to be the voice of the Global South.

"It is also true that the rights of the Global South have been long denied. As a result, there is a feeling of anguish among the members of Global South, that they are forced into undertaking action but when it comes to decision making they don't find a place or voice for themselves," Modi pointed out.

Modi also touched upon India's bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), accusing the organisation for ignoring entire continents in its representation.

"How can it (the UNSC) claim to speak for the world when its most populous country (India), and its largest democracy, is not a permanent

member?" Modi questioned.

Speaking on his visit to France and rising tensions with an aggressive China, Modi said that India and France share a "broad-based and comprehensive strategic partnership that encompasses political, defence, security, economic, human-centric development and sustainability cooperation."

He added that the believes that France is naturally compatible to work together with India as "President Macron's thinking really matches ours."

"Our partnership aims to advance a free, open, inclusive, secure, and stable Indo-Pacific region," Modi said.

Hours before he landed in Paris to begin his 2-day visit, the Defence Ministry approved the procurement of 26 Rafale marine aircraft and three additional Scorpene submarines. Modi is expected to announce these projects after talks with Macron.