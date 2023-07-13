CNBC TV18
PM Modi says he spoke to Putin again, reiterated India's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

By Ayushi Agarwal  Jul 13, 2023 6:32:16 PM IST (Published)

In an exclusive interview with Les Echos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, urging both sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Additionally, he discussed India's bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council and the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin again recently and reiterated India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, urging both sides to "resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy."

In an interview with Les Echos, the first French financial newspaper ahead of his France trip, PM Modi spoke about India-France relations, India's growing status and the Global South.
When asked about his September 2022 exchange with Putin, Modi revealed that he had recently spoken to Putin again. In September 2022, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, Modi told Putin, "I know that today's era is not an era of war, and I have spoken to you on the phone about this."
