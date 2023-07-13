PM Modi says he spoke to Putin again, reiterated India's stance on Russia-Ukraine war

In an exclusive interview with Les Echos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, urging both sides to resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy. Additionally, he discussed India's bid for a permanent seat at the United Nations Security Council and the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin again recently and reiterated India's stance on the Ukraine-Russia war, urging both sides to "resolve issues through dialogue and diplomacy."

In an interview with Les Echos, the first French financial newspaper ahead of his France trip, PM Modi spoke about India-France relations, India's growing status and the Global South.