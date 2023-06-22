homeworld NewsPM Modi Speech Today Live: Prime minister, Joe Biden begin bilateral talks

PM Modi Speech Today Live: Prime minister, Joe Biden begin bilateral talks

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 22, 2023 8:37:47 PM IST (Updated)

Summary

PM Modi Speech Today Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on his first state visit to the United States, will deliver a historic speech — his second — to the US Congress at 10 pm IST. Currently, the prime minister, US President, and key delegates are holding high-bilateral discussions at the White House.

Live Updates

Jun 22, 2023 8:34 PM
Jun 22, 2023 8:34 PM

PM Modi Speech Today Live: Just ahead of the meeting in the Oval Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that discussions will further strengthen India-US relations. 

Jun 22, 2023 8:33 PM

Semiconductor major Micron has already announced a $875 million investment in a semiconductor testing plant in Gujarat.

Jun 22, 2023 8:28 PM

Semiconductor manufacturing is expected to be at the top of the agenda at the bilateral talks.

Jun 22, 2023 8:25 PM
Jun 22, 2023 8:21 PM

PM Modi: The societies and institutions of both India and US are based on democratic values
Both take pride in our diversity and believe in the fundaments of welfare for all

Jun 22, 2023 8:21 PM

PM Modi: This grand welcome ceremony is an honour and pride for 1.4 billion people of India and more than 4 million Indian-origin people living in the US.

Jun 22, 2023 8:20 PM

PM Modi: I express gratitude to US President Biden for his warm welcome, and thank him for his friendship.

Jun 22, 2023 8:19 PM

Before the bilateral talks began, Narendra Modi and Joe Biden held a joint address. 

"The relationship between the US and India is one of most defining relationships in the 21st century," says US President Joe Biden.

"I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," PM Modi said.

Jun 22, 2023 8:15 PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second leg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States. In some time, PM Modi, US President Joe Biden will hold high-level bilateral talks followed by a joint press conference. This will be followed by Modi addressing the United States Congress at the US Capitol — the prime minister's second address to the US legislature. 

Jun 22, 2023 8:12 PM