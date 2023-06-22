PM Modi Speech to US Congress Today Live: Prime minister, Joe Biden begin bilateral talks

PM Modi Speech Today Live: Just ahead of the meeting in the Oval Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that discussions will further strengthen India-US relations.
Semiconductor major Micron has already announced a $875 million investment in a semiconductor testing plant in Gujarat.
Semiconductor manufacturing is expected to be at the top of the agenda at the bilateral talks.
PM Modi: The societies and institutions of both India and US are based on democratic values
Both take pride in our diversity and believe in the fundaments of welfare for all
PM Modi: This grand welcome ceremony is an honour and pride for 1.4 billion people of India and more than 4 million Indian-origin people living in the US.
PM Modi: I express gratitude to US President Biden for his warm welcome, and thank him for his friendship.
Before the bilateral talks began, Narendra Modi and Joe Biden held a joint address.
"The relationship between the US and India is one of most defining relationships in the 21st century," says US President Joe Biden.
"I have visited the White House many times after becoming the PM. This is the first time the gates of the White House have been opened for the Indian-American community in such large numbers," PM Modi said.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second leg of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the United States. In some time, PM Modi, US President Joe Biden will hold high-level bilateral talks followed by a joint press conference. This will be followed by Modi addressing the United States Congress at the US Capitol — the prime minister's second address to the US legislature.