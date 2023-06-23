From dosa to aloo paratha, shrikhand to sandesh, we enjoy it all; India is home to all faiths: PM Modi

PM Modi in US: The Prime Minister spoke about how diversity is the natural way of life in India, during his address to the US Congress at Capitol Hill on Thursday.

"From dosa to aloo paratha, from shrikhand to sandesh, we enjoy all of it. We are home to all faiths in the world and we celebrate all of them," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the US Congress at Capitol Hill.

PM Modi was speaking about how diversity is the natural way of life in India. "Today, the world wants to know more and more about India. I see the curiosity in this House too. We had the honour to receive over 100 members of the US Congress in India over the last decade," he said.

PM Modi said in the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the mother of democracy. "Millenia ago, our oldest scripture said, ' ekam satya, vipra bahudha vadanti'. It means, truth is one but the wise express it in different ways," he said. The Prime Minister pointed that in India, over 20 different parties govern the various states. The country has 22 official languages, thousands of dialects and it still speaks in one voice, he added.

He said millions of Americans have roots in India, and some were proudly sitting in the Chamber during his speech, Kamala Harris, who was sitting behind him, being one of them. He was talking about the increasing number of members in the US Congress, who have their roots in India.

"Samosa caucus is now the flavour of the house and I hope it brings the full diversity of Indian cuisine here," Modi said.