PM Modi announces new Indian consulate in Brisbane, Migration and Mobility partnership with Australia

PM Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, attended a special community event in Sydney on Tuesday to celebrate the country's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Sydney for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour, announced on Tuesday that a new Indian consulate will be opened in Brisbane. He said this while addressing the Indian diaspora during an event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

In his speech, PM Modi announced that an agreement was reached on the Migration and Mobility partnership, under which the movement of skilled professionals will become easier. The prime minister said that under this programme, it will be easier for Indian to to come to Australia and work here.

PM Modi on India-Australia ties | In details

Setting up a lighter mood at the event, PM Modi said on Tuesday tennis, films, Diwali, chaat (snacks) and "...even MasterChef unites" India and Australia. "India and Australia's relations are based on democracy, diaspora, and dosti," PM Modi said at Sydney's mega diaspora event.

Earlier on Tuesday, a street in Australia was officially renamed as "Little India" by PM Modi and Anthony Albanese. "Harris Park is a thriving, dynamic, multicultural hub known for its blend of cultures and large Indian population," the City of Parramatta said on its website.

"We may differ in our culinary skills, but now MasterChef connects us. We are connected by the lights of Diwali," the prime minister added.

While highlighting the trade and relations between the two countries, PM said India and Australia have deepening ties. "The Economic Cooperation and Trade agreement has been signed, which is expected to more than double the trade between the counties in the next five years," he added.

The Indian prime minister said the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation agreement was also signed to maintain a "resilient and reliable supply change". He added that the two countries have worked towards recognising degrees to benefit the students.

He urged the Indian diaspora to bring their friends to India. He said, "Whenever you come to India, bring your Australian friends to India too. This way, they will get better opportunity to know India."

In his speech, PM Modi hailed the first Indian-origin Lord Mayor elected in Australia’s Parramatta City Council. He added that he is happy to be in Sydney twice in nine years. "We're not only partners in happiness but also share our grief. Entire India grieved at the passing away of Shane Warne," PM Modi said.

He said the mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only from India-Australia diplomatic relations. "The real reason for this is — every Indian living in Australia. The real reason for this is — the citizens of Australia," he added.

PM Modi's Australia visit

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a video from the venue and highlighted the "immense enthusiasm in Sydney for the community programme..."

The programme started with cultural performances. Supporters of PM Modi even organised special buses from Brisbane and Canberra.

In an interview with "The Australian" newspaper, PM Modi said he wants to take the relationship with Australia to the "next level", including closer defence and security ties to help ensure an "open and free" Indo-Pacific.

Indian diaspora in Australia

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics 2016 census, 619,164 people in Australia declared that they were of ethnic Indian ancestry.

This comprises 2.8 per cent of the Australian population. Among those, 592,000 were born in India. Prime Minister Modi last visited Australia in 2014.

Meanwhile, the event's organisers, the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation (IADF), said it expected a crowd of more than 20,000.