PM Modi speech in Australia | New Indian consulate to open in Brisbane, says PM

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 3:16:50 PM IST (Updated)

PM Modi, along with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese, attended a special community event in Sydney on Tuesday to celebrate the country's dynamic and diverse Indian diaspora.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Sydney for the third and final leg of his three-nation tour, said on Tuesday tennis, films, Diwali, chaat (snacks) and "...even MasterChef unites" India and Australia. He said this while addressing special community members during an event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena.

"India and Australia's relations are based on democracy, diaspora, and dosti," PM Modi said at Sydney's mega diaspora event. "We may differ in our culinary skills, but now MasterChef connects us. We are connected by the lights of Diwali," the prime minister added.
Here are PM Modi's top announcements/quotes
1. PM Modi announced that a New Indian consulate will be opened in Brisbane.
2. He said an agreement has reached on "Migration and Mobility partnership" under which the movement of skilled professionals will become easier. The prime minister said that under this programme, it will be easier for Indian to work in Australia.
3. He urged the Indian diaspora to bring their friends to India. He said, "Whenever you come to India, bring your Australian friends to India too. This way, they will get better opportunity to know India."
4. In his speech, PM Modi hailed the first Indian-origin Lord Mayor elected in Australia’s Parramatta City Council. He added that he is happy to be in Sydney twice in nine years. "We're not only partners in happiness but also share our grief. Entire India grieved at the passing away of Shane Warne," PM Modi said.
5. He said the mutual trust and mutual respect have not developed only from India-Australia diplomatic relations. "The real reason for this is — every Indian living in Australia. The real reason for this is — the citizens of Australia," he added.
