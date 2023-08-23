PM Modi discusses harnessing BRICS platform to find global challenge solutions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fellow BRICS leaders have engaged in discussions regarding significant global developments and the utilisation of the five-member coalition's platform to discover resolutions for global challenges during a crucial meeting held in Johannesburg.

This summit marks the first in-person gathering of the BRICS countries following three consecutive years of virtual sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BRICS alliance , comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, unites five of the most substantial developing nations worldwide, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of the global GDP and 16 percent of global trade.

More than 20 heads of state from Africa and the Middle East have been extended invitations to participate. Several among them have expressed interest in joining BRICS, an agenda item for the summit.

On Tuesday, PM Modi took part in the BRICS Leaders Retreat.

"Reinforcing the intra-BRICS bonds," remarked Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, in a post on platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Prime Minister also shared a few photographs with other BRICS leaders on X.

Earlier, the prime minister addressed the BRICS Business Forum Leaders' Dialogue.

Modi emphasised that reforms conducted in a "mission mode" have enhanced the ease of conducting business in India and extended an invitation to enterprises to participate in the nation's journey of development.

While highlighting India's progress in the realm of digital payments, Modi mentioned the multitude of possibilities for employing the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) within the BRICS framework.

He also underscored that collectively, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) can make noteworthy contributions to global well-being, particularly in the Global South.

"BRICS Business Forum gave me an opportunity to highlight India’s growth trajectory and the steps taken to boost ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and public service delivery. Also emphasised on India’s strides in digital payments, infrastructure creation, the world of StartUps and more," Modi tweeted.

He added, "India believes in ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’ Over the last few years we have made immense strides in IT, semiconductors and other such futuristic sectors. Our economic vision also places immense importance on empowerment of women."

