PM Modi, Russian President Putin hold talks on Ukraine crisis — a call for dialogue and diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict in a brief interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Friday, June 30. The two leaders discussed various aspects of their bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO). President Putin also provided Prime Minister Modi with updates on recent developments in Russia.

"While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been a source of concern for the international community for over a year, with Western nations expressing their disapproval of Putin's actions. Modi's reaffirmation of the need for dialogue and diplomacy underscores India's commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means.

During the phone call, both leaders expressed their commitment to maintaining regular communication and continuing efforts to strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. This partnership has served as a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, facilitating cooperation in various fields, including defense, energy, trade, and culture.

The timing of the conversation is noteworthy, as it took place just days before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled for July 4. Prime Minister Modi, President Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, among other world leaders, are expected to attend the summit virtually. This forum provides an opportunity for further engagement and collaboration on regional and global issues of importance.

India and Russia share a long-standing history of friendship and cooperation, and the continued dialogue between Prime Minister Modi and President Putin reflects the commitment of both nations to strengthen their ties. As the situation in Ukraine remains a topic of concern, the call serves as a reminder of the importance of peaceful resolutions and diplomatic engagement in resolving conflicts and fostering stability in the region and beyond.