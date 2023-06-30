PM Modi, Russian President Putin hold talks on Ukraine crisis — a call for dialogue and diplomacy

The two leaders discussed various aspects of their bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO). President Putin also provided Prime Minister Modi with updates on recent developments in Russia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to the Ukraine conflict in a brief interaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone on Friday, June 30. The two leaders discussed various aspects of their bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to a statement from the prime minister's office (PMO). President Putin also provided Prime Minister Modi with updates on recent developments in Russia.

"While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy," it said.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has been a source of concern for the international community for over a year, with Western nations expressing their disapproval of Putin's actions. Modi's reaffirmation of the need for dialogue and diplomacy underscores India's commitment to resolving conflicts through peaceful means.