Trade, tech grants and defence co-production: Key takeaways from the Modi-Biden joint statement

Trade, industry, technology, defence and strategic partnerships lie at the heart of the joint statement released by the two leaders.
In a significant display of the partnership and shared goals, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled an extensive 58-point joint press statement on Thursday, underscoring the robust alliance between the United States and India. Encompassing various spheres such as politics, technology, security and global cooperation, the statement serves as a testament to the historic nature of Modi's maiden state visit. Here are the key highlights from the announcement:
Trade and Technology
As per the statement, US-India bilateral trade exceeded $191 billion in 2022, marking a nearly twofold increase since 2014. Biden and Modi commended the trade and investment partnership as an “engine for global growth.” Additionally, both leaders expressed eagerness to reconvene the India-US Trade Policy Forum by the end of 2023.