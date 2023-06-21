PM Modi pays tribute to fallen peacekeepers at UN headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UN headquarters in New York, where he paid tribute to fallen UN peacekeepers. He also honoured Mahatma Gandhi and commemorated the establishment of a memorial wall for peacekeepers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his official state visit to the United States, took a moment to express his gratitude and pay tribute to the fallen UN peacekeepers at the Wall of Peace located at the UN headquarters in New York. Recognising their selfless service,
Modi emphasised that their contributions would never be forgotten. In addition to this, the Prime Minister also led a yoga session commemorating the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters in New York. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended the invitation for Modi's visit.
In a Twitter post, Modi shared his experience, stating, "Today, I had the privilege of paying my respects at the Wall of Peace at the @UN HQ. We remember and honour the courageous peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives for a more peaceful world. Their selflessness will forever be etched in our memories."
India had recently introduced a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly, which was adopted, resulting in the establishment of a memorial wall at the UN Headquarters dedicated to fallen peacekeepers.
During the event, Modi also took a moment to honour Mahatma Gandhi by visiting his bust located on the North Lawn of the UN headquarters. This occasion was particularly significant as it set a Guinness World Record for the highest participation of individuals from various nationalities. Reflecting on this moment, Modi tweeted, "It was an honour to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the @UN HQ. His timeless message of peace, nonviolence, and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, serving as a guiding light for the world."
The installation of the Mahatma Gandhi bust took place in December the previous year under India's presidency of the UN Security Council.
— With PTI inputs
First Published: Jun 21, 2023 11:33 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Sovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 first series open now — a look at past returns, and how much should you buy
Jun 20, 2023 IST5 Min Read