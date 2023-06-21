PM Modi pays tribute to fallen peacekeepers at UN headquarters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UN headquarters in New York, where he paid tribute to fallen UN peacekeepers. He also honoured Mahatma Gandhi and commemorated the establishment of a memorial wall for peacekeepers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his official state visit to the United States, took a moment to express his gratitude and pay tribute to the fallen UN peacekeepers at the Wall of Peace located at the UN headquarters in New York. Recognising their selfless service,

Modi emphasised that their contributions would never be forgotten. In addition to this, the Prime Minister also led a yoga session commemorating the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN headquarters in New York. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden extended the invitation for Modi's visit.

In a Twitter post, Modi shared his experience, stating, "Today, I had the privilege of paying my respects at the Wall of Peace at the @UN HQ. We remember and honour the courageous peacekeepers who sacrificed their lives for a more peaceful world. Their selflessness will forever be etched in our memories."

India had recently introduced a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly, which was adopted, resulting in the establishment of a memorial wall at the UN Headquarters dedicated to fallen peacekeepers.

During the event, Modi also took a moment to honour Mahatma Gandhi by visiting his bust located on the North Lawn of the UN headquarters. This occasion was particularly significant as it set a Guinness World Record for the highest participation of individuals from various nationalities. Reflecting on this moment, Modi tweeted, "It was an honour to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his bust in the @UN HQ. His timeless message of peace, nonviolence, and harmony continues to guide and inspire us, serving as a guiding light for the world."

The installation of the Mahatma Gandhi bust took place in December the previous year under India's presidency of the UN Security Council.

— With PTI inputs