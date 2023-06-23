PM Modi launched the Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment in the presence of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Gujarat. Mission LiFE aims to adopt a three-pronged strategy for changing people's approach towards sustainability and the effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a joint session of the US Congress for the second time during his tenure. During his historic speech, PM Modi touched upon many key issues ranging from terrorism to economic growth. One of the major themes was India’s rapid energy transition to meet its climate goals.

PM Modi informed the US Congress that India has achieved its goal of sourcing 40 percent of installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel-based resources, nine years ahead of schedule. It is worth noting that the goal of the Indian government is to ensure that renewables supply reaches half of its total energy mix by 2030.

During his address, PM Modi also mentioned about how Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) was helping in the fight against climate crisis.

“India is the only G20 country that kept the promise it took in Paris to protect the environment. We made renewables account for over forty percent of our energy sources, nine years ahead of the target of 2030. But we did not stop there. At the Glasgow Summit, I proposed Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment. This is a way to make sustainability a true people’s movement and not leave it to the governments alone,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting the importance of mass participation to achieve sustainability goals, PM Modi mentioned that every individual can make a positive impact.

“By being mindful in making choices, every individual can make a positive impact. Making sustainability a mass movement will help the world reach the net zero target faster. Our vision is pro-planet progress. Our vision is pro-planet prosperity. Our vision is pro-planet people,” he added.

What is Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment)?

In October 2022, PM Modi launched the Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment in the presence of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Gujarat. Mission LiFE aims to adopt a three-pronged strategy for changing people's approach towards sustainability and the effects of climate change.

This includes encouraging citizens to introduce simple yet effective environment-friendly actions in their lifestyle (demand), nudging industries and markets to respond swiftly to the changing demand (supply), and to influence government’s policy to support both sustainable consumption and production (policy).

The government is hoping that Mission LiFE facilitates people’s participation in the mission to protect and preserve the environment.

PM Modi had talked about the essence of Mission LiFE on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022. He had then stated that the vision of this mission was to nudge people to adopt a lifestyle that is in tune with our planet and does not harm it.

According to the Prime Minister, Mission LiFE borrows from the past, operates in the present and focuses on the future.