PM Modi mentions Mission LiFE in his US Congress address: What is this initiative to fight climate change?

By CNBCTV18.com Contributor Jun 23, 2023 4:19:43 PM IST (Published)

PM Modi launched the Mission LiFE- Lifestyle for Environment in the presence of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Gujarat. Mission LiFE aims to adopt a three-pronged strategy for changing people's approach towards sustainability and the effects of climate change.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a joint session of the US Congress for the second time during his tenure. During his historic speech, PM Modi touched upon many key issues ranging from terrorism to economic growth. One of the major themes was India’s rapid energy transition to meet its climate goals.

PM Modi informed the US Congress that India has achieved its goal of sourcing 40 percent of installed electric capacity from non-fossil fuel-based resources, nine years ahead of schedule. It is worth noting that the goal of the Indian government is to ensure that renewables supply reaches half of its total energy mix by 2030.
During his address, PM Modi also mentioned about how Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) was helping in the fight against climate crisis.
X